Greif, Inc. Revises 2024 Earnings Results Following Error Detection

Greif, Inc. recently made headlines as it revised its 2024 fourth-quarter earnings results due to an error in its original earnings release. The company disclosed that an income tax expense of $16 million related to a gain on the disposal of a business had been mistakenly included in the initial report. As a result of this error, the originally reported net income and diluted Class A earnings per share for the fourth quarter were $49.6 million and $0.85 per share, respectively. The corrected figures stand at $65.5 million and $1.13 per share, respectively.

During the call to address the revision, Greif’s Chief Financial Officer, Lawrence Allen Hilsheimer, acknowledged the error and explained the impact it had on the reported earnings. He emphasized the importance of maintaining accurate financial reporting and expressed the company’s commitment to ensuring transparency and accuracy in its financial statements.

Looking ahead, Greif highlighted the upcoming Investor Day in New York City, where the executive management team will provide insights into the company’s strategic initiatives. The event will showcase Greif’s operational model optimization efforts over the past year, focusing on future growth opportunities and market dynamics.

Additionally, Greif announced a formal business optimization initiative aimed at achieving $100 million in cost reductions by the end of fiscal 2027. The program, a combination of SG&A rationalization, network optimization, and operating efficiency gains facilitated by GBS 2.0, will be supported by investments in technology and innovation. The company plans to discuss the specifics of this initiative further during the Investor Day next week.

Despite the challenges posed by the current industrial contraction, Greif’s performance in the fourth quarter demonstrated operational excellence. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $198 million, down from $202 million in the previous year. Adjusted free cash flow for the quarter was $145 million, compared to $136 million in the same period last year.

Greif’s leadership team remains confident in the company’s ability to navigate the evolving market landscape and capitalize on strategic growth opportunities. The focus on operational efficiency, cost optimization, and customer-centric approaches underscores Greif’s commitment to delivering long-term value to its stakeholders.

In closing, Greif extends an invitation to investors and stakeholders to participate in its upcoming Investor Day, where a comprehensive overview of the company’s strategies, financial performance, and growth outlook will be shared.

This news update sheds light on Greif’s commitment to accuracy in financial reporting, strategic initiatives to drive cost efficiency, and its proactive approach to addressing challenges in the industrial market. Investors and stakeholders are keenly anticipating further insights from the company’s leadership during the upcoming Investor Day event.

