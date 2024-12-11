Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells $244,450.50 in Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director David C. Hardie sold 18,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $244,450.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,022,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,335,723.26. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $105.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HNRG. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 154.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

See Also

