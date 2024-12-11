Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLPPY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 9,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,676. Hang Lung Properties has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

