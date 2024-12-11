Head-To-Head Comparison: DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) and Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) and Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for DENSO and Eurofins Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENSO 0 0 0 0 0.00 Eurofins Scientific 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENSO $49.49 billion 0.84 $2.16 billion $0.76 18.72 Eurofins Scientific $7.05 billion N/A $335.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares DENSO and Eurofins Scientific”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than Eurofins Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares DENSO and Eurofins Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENSO 4.70% 6.01% 3.78% Eurofins Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

DENSO has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eurofins Scientific has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DENSO beats Eurofins Scientific on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. It also provides gasoline, diesel, hybrid, electric vehicle, and fuel cell vehicle power-train systems; and safety and cockpit systems, such as driving environment recognition, vehicle dynamic control, collision safety, visibility support, cockpit information, and information security systems, as well as other products. In addition, the company offers automotive service parts and accessories, comprising spark plugs, oil and cabin air filters, wiper blades, air filter elements, starters, alternators, compressors, oxygen sensors, fuel pumps, air conditioner service parts, radiators, condensers, ion generators, air conditioners for busses and construction vehicles, and truck refrigeration products, as well as refrigerant recovery, recycling, and charging machines; and repair and support products and services. Further, it provides industrial solutions for factories in automotive parts production; agricultural solutions, including Profarm Controller, a climate control system for greenhouse and horticulture solutions; and household air conditioning equipment and industrial systems. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products. It provides services such as agroscience, including biological assessment, consumer and human, and environmental safety, product chemistry, regulatory consultancy, and seed services; agro testing; assurance, such as product inspection, auditing, certification, training and consultation of food, consumer products, healthcare and cosmetics, and food supplements; biopharma, and clinical diagnostics. In addition, the company offers consumer product testing, which include sustainability, expert services and regulatory, consumer research and sensory evaluation, audits, testing, certifications and approvals, inspections, and training courses for various industries; cosmetics and personal care; environment testing, including water, air, soil, waste, and other products testing; and food and feed testing that include allergen, GMO, grain, meat, nano material, pesticides, and residual DNA testing. Further, it offers audit and certification, training and consulting; food irradiation and labelling, heavy metals, carbohydrates, radioactivity, nutritional analysis, microbiolody, and testing for persistent organic pollutants, veterinary drug residue, dioxins and organic contaminants, pesticides, mycotoxins, and vitamins, as well as analyses for genetic modifications. Additionally, the company provides forensic, genomic, maritime, materials and engineering, REACH, and other services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

