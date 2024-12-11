Head to Head Survey: e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) vs. Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Free Report) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of e.Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies $689.01 million 0.01 -$275.83 million ($553.47) -0.01

This table compares e.Digital and Maxeon Solar Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

e.Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for e.Digital and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.Digital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies 5 3 0 0 1.38

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $26,072.00, suggesting a potential upside of 396,131.00%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than e.Digital.

Profitability

This table compares e.Digital and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.Digital N/A N/A N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies -94.16% -1,598.11% -85.09%

Summary

e.Digital beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

