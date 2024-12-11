Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance
NASDAQ:HNNAZ remained flat at $24.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07.
