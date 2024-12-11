Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:HNNAZ remained flat at $24.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

