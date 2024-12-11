Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,257,000 after purchasing an additional 328,266 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,852,000 after acquiring an additional 65,105 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,954,000 after acquiring an additional 291,976 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,289,000 after acquiring an additional 258,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,593,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,377,000 after acquiring an additional 316,909 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.214 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

