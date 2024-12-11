Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $191.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.26. The company has a market cap of $995.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $98.80 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 31.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

