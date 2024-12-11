Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,087,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393,398 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,675,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,837 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

