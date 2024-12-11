Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Sells 441 Shares of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF in the second quarter worth $589,000.

Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:QIS opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

About Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF

The Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (QIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund aims to provide positive absolute returns and income using quantitative investment strategies to invest across equities, interest rates, commodities, and currencies through total return swaps.

