Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,788,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,109,829,000 after purchasing an additional 217,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,813,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,146,451,000 after buying an additional 182,620 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,701,000 after buying an additional 106,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,285,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,549,271,000 after acquiring an additional 143,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,350,924,000 after acquiring an additional 124,571 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $237.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $143.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.29. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

