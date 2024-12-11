Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,417,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 40.0% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 143.7% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,879.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,002.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,878.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73. The company has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,267.67.

Get Our Latest Report on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.