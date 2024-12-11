Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $999,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 37,346 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 155.1% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 254,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $489.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

