Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.63.

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,257. This represents a 18.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,539,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,034.52. This represents a 8.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $122.96 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $85.94 and a one year high of $136.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.42 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

