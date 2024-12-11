Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,317,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,446,236,000 after buying an additional 345,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,122,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,532,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,393,718,000 after purchasing an additional 251,876 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Amgen by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,143,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,657,183,000 after purchasing an additional 538,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 33,125.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,437,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,757 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $275.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.66. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.80 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

