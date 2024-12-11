Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 292 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $797,000. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in PACCAR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 278,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.70. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $90.04 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. BNP Paribas raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $346,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,353.47. This represents a 51.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,315 shares of company stock worth $6,358,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

