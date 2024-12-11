Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 439,429 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.32% of Hologic worth $61,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 1.4 %

Hologic stock opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

