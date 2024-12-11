Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 330.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

