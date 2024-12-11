Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Huntsman has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years. Huntsman has a payout ratio of 119.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Huntsman to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 129.9%.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

