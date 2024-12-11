Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Huntsman has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years. Huntsman has a payout ratio of 119.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Huntsman to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 129.9%.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

