Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Down 7.4% – Time to Sell?

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $28.01. 3,529,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 5,276,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Hut 8 from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HUT

Hut 8 Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,902,000 after buying an additional 381,720 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,602,000 after purchasing an additional 307,292 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.