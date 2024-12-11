iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,445 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,844,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,975 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,187,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,532,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 532,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,479,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $873,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.