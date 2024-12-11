iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $82,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,013 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $33,150,685.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,868,240.23. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCL opened at $245.60 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.10 and a fifty-two week high of $258.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.77 and its 200 day moving average is $179.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

