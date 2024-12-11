IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DYNI stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $30.35.

Get IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF alerts:

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (DYNI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in technology equity ETFs with exposure to companies from around the world with addressable markets perceived to have potential for widespread adoption.

Receive News & Ratings for IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.