IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 445,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after purchasing an additional 408,378 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,525,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 446,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

