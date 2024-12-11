IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 892,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 863,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 687,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,964,000 after buying an additional 65,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,943,000 after buying an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 20.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,297,000 after buying an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Hamilton Lane Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $174.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.42 and a 12-month high of $203.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.64.
Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
