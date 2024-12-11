IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,050 Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Opera were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Opera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Opera by 44.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 275,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Opera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Opera in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Stock Performance

OPRA stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Opera Limited has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPRA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Opera in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Opera from $19.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Opera from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Opera from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

