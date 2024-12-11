IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,150,000. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 5,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 90,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $392.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.32. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

About Amplify Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

