Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 787.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 186,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,945,000 after acquiring an additional 165,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 175,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Barclays upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.30.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $273.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.77 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

