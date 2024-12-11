Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 243.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 815.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 58,767 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PJUN opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

