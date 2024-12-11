Innovex International Considers Sale of Eldrige Facilities

Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX) announced in a recent 8-K filing that it is actively exploring the sale of its Eldrige facilities based in Houston, Texas. The specific address for the potential sale is 6401 North Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, Texas 77041.

The infrastructure assessments conducted by the company are geared towards enhancing customer responsiveness and improving overall profitability. However, it is important to note that at present, there is no finalized agreement in place for the sale of the facilities, nor has a decision been made regarding the pricing or the timing of such a potential sale. Furthermore, there is a disclaimer highlighting that there is no assurance that a sale will ultimately be completed.

Under regulation FD Disclosure, Innovex International stressed that the information shared in this filing shall not be considered as filed under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or be incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

Cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements was also included in the filing. The company acknowledged that actual results could differ from the statements provided due to various factors like unanticipated challenges or costs related to the potential sale, the response of business partners, and general economic conditions impacting the oil and gas industry, among others.

Relying on information available as of the filing date, Innovex International emphasized that forward-looking statements should not be solely relied upon to represent the company’s views at a later date. The firm asserted that it does not commit to updating forward-looking statements following their publication unless necessitated by applicable securities laws.

The 8-K filing was signed off by Kendal Reed, the Chief Financial Officer of Innovex International, on December 11, 2024.

