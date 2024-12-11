Insider Buying: American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) Insider Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR – Get Free Report) insider Christopher (Chris) Gibbs acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,000.00 ($127,388.54).

The company has a current ratio of 24.78, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

American Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The company explores for rare earth, scandium, and cobalt deposits. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Halleck Creek project situated in Wyoming, the United States. The company was formerly known as Broken Hill Prospecting Limited and changed its name to American Rare Earths Limited in July 2020.

