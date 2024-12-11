Insider Selling: Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Insider Sells 2,283 Shares of Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $18,400.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,198.30. This trade represents a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.64. 429,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,776. The stock has a market cap of $183.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 171.57%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4,933.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 511.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

