Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Sells 270 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,093.55. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jamie Samath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $101,332.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48.

On Friday, November 8th, Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $12,024,075.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total transaction of $145,230.41.

ISRG traded up $6.63 on Wednesday, reaching $544.72. 294,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,965. The company has a market cap of $194.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $314.38 and a one year high of $556.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.59.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 target price (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,052,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,209,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

