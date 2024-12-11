Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Sells 21,459 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Saurabh Handa sold 21,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.63, for a total value of C$206,542.88.

CVE:KNT remained flat at C$7.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. 337,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.99.

KNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

