Insider Selling: New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$425,000.00.

TSE NGD traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.32. 1,163,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,680. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -106.75, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.47 and a 12 month high of C$4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.71.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

