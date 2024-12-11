Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 20.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,275,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,669,000 after acquiring an additional 389,639 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,339,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,526 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 18.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 885,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,728,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Insulet by 27.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 754,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,697,000 after purchasing an additional 163,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 43.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 193,839 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $274.79 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $160.19 and a 1-year high of $279.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.93 and a 200-day moving average of $218.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PODD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Insulet from $269.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.60.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

