Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMT. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 278.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 97.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.

BSMT stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

