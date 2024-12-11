Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $553,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $126.62 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.29.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.