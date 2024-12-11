Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 17.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 0.2 %

COKE stock opened at $1,274.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,256.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $800.76 and a one year high of $1,376.84.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

