International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 12,225.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
International Isotopes Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:INIS remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 49,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,135. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. International Isotopes has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
About International Isotopes
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Isotopes
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- What does consumer price index measure?
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for International Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.