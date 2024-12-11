International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 12,225.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

International Isotopes Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:INIS remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 49,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,135. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. International Isotopes has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products.

