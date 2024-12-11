International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Lowered by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 88.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,839,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 133.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132,332 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 125.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,579,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of International Paper by 19.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,295,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,006,000 after purchasing an additional 537,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. International Paper has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,896.55. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $115,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,996.40. This represents a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock worth $304,004. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

