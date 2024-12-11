Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 9030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $789.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3,096.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

