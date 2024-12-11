Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.47.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $539.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $259,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 99,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

