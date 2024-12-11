Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $217.55 and last traded at $217.42, with a volume of 344668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $214.28.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.64. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

