Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $217.55 and last traded at $217.42, with a volume of 344668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $214.28.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.64. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.