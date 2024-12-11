Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 12432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $695.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
