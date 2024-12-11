Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Block (SQ)

Block (NYSE: SQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/10/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $87.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2024 – Block was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $94.00.
- 11/20/2024 – Block was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/15/2024 – Block had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 11/12/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2024 – Block had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $71.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2024 – Block had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of SQ opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.50. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.77.
In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,820. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,964 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,560. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,147. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
