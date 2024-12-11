Invst LLC Lowers Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Invst LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 61.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $121.24 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.43.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 46.22%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This represents a 6.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

