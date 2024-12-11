Invst LLC Sells 352 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Invst LLC lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 251.2% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,781,000. Finally, Segra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,493,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. The trade was a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,352,424.58. This trade represents a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.10.

Vistra Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $168.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.29.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

