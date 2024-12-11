Invst LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Invst LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

