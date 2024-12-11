Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Price Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Iochpe-Maxion Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $253.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Iochpe-Maxion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This is an increase from Iochpe-Maxion’s previous dividend of $0.00. Iochpe-Maxion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for commercial and light vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; wheels for agricultural machinery; and light aluminum wheels for automobiles.

